Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Castor Leaf Silk Kimono by Akané Studio: Comfortable and versatile, this kimono crafted from handwoven mulberry silk is hand-dyed with locally foraged castor leaves and sappan wood. The textile’s translucence highlights the leafy print. Available at Akane-Studio.com; ₹3,850 Click on the image to enlarge
Castor Leaf Silk Kimono by Akané Studio: Comfortable and versatile, this kimono crafted from handwoven mulberry silk is hand-dyed with locally foraged castor leaves and sappan wood. The textile’s translucence highlights the leafy print. Available at Akane-Studio.com; ₹3,850 Click on the image to enlarge
Rainbow of Cusco by Hands: This handmade carpet from the brand’s One Love collection, made from wool and bamboo silk, is inspired by the Andes mountains. Available at Hands stores, Delhi; ₹1.68 lakh Click on the image to enlarge
Rainbow of Cusco by Hands: This handmade carpet from the brand’s One Love collection, made from wool and bamboo silk, is inspired by the Andes mountains. Available at Hands stores, Delhi; ₹1.68 lakh Click on the image to enlarge
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
In Bloom by Bernardaud: Artist Zemer Peled renders abstract floral designs through controlled brush strokes on fine china. Available at Sources Unlimited, Mumbai; price on request Click on the image to enlarge
Animo Spectacles by Morà Busoli: This super-luxe pair of glasses is crafted from fine Italian Verde Alpi marble and lightweight carbon fibre. Available at MoraBusoli.it; price on request Click on the image to enlarge
‘Mitti’ Shirt by Auruhfy: A handwoven cotton shirt with a subtly eye-catching print, dyed naturally in the bagru technique. A contrast-colour pocket adds visual interest. Available at Auruhfy.com; around ₹3,490 Click on the image to enlarge
Ice Cube Flower Vase by Yasanche: From the brand’s Water Series comes this unique piece of home decor, hand-moulded in translucent resin and made to look like a block of ice. Available at Yasanche; Mumbai; ₹40,000 Click on the image to enlarge