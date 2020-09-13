Subscribe
Home >Lounge >Features >Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire
Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Shubham Ladha

From functional yet stylish glasses crafted from Italian marble to a handmade carpet inspired by Peruvian geography, here’s this week’s covet list
Castor Leaf Silk Kimono by Akané Studio: Comfortable and versatile, this kimono crafted from handwoven mulberry silk is hand-dyed with locally foraged castor leaves and sappan wood. The textile’s translucence highlights the leafy print. Available at Akane-Studio.com; 3,850
Rainbow of Cusco by Hands: This handmade carpet from the brand’s One Love collection, made from wool and bamboo silk, is inspired by the Andes mountains. Available at Hands stores, Delhi; 1.68 lakh
In Bloom by Bernardaud: Artist Zemer Peled renders abstract floral designs through controlled brush strokes on fine china. Available at Sources Unlimited, Mumbai; price on request
Animo Spectacles by Morà Busoli: This super-luxe pair of glasses is crafted from fine Italian Verde Alpi marble and lightweight carbon fibre. Available at MoraBusoli.it; price on request
‘Mitti’ Shirt by Auruhfy: A handwoven cotton shirt with a subtly eye-catching print, dyed naturally in the bagru technique. A contrast-colour pocket adds visual interest. Available at Auruhfy.com; around 3,490
Ice Cube Flower Vase by Yasanche: From the brand’s Water Series comes this unique piece of home decor, hand-moulded in translucent resin and made to look like a block of ice. Available at Yasanche; Mumbai; 40,000
