Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Nettur Petti by Direct Create: Nettur petti is a traditional jewel box from Kerala. The brass work on the wood base is inspired by the temple architecture of gopurams and spires. Available at DirectCreate.com; starting from ₹6,500 Click on the image to enlarge
Balmy Buckle Strap Flats by Aprajita Toor: These unisex sliders are handmade from premium leather and have slim, adjustable buckle straps. They are also available in brown leather. Available at AprajitaToor.com; ₹3,999 Click on the image to enlarge
Peacock Urli by SR Artefacts: An urli is a must for the forthcoming festive season, for floating flowers and diyas or to use as serveware. Its sesame wood base has a layer of silver hammered on to it. Available at SR Artefacts, Mumbai; ₹1 lakh Click on the image to enlarge
Palm Sleeveless Jacket by Kunal Rawal: With intricate French knots in the form of palm-tree leaves, this wine-colour jacket also features tonal metal thread detailing for a slight shine. KunalRawal.com; ₹79,00 Click on the image to enlarge
Tie and Dye Tunic and Palazzos with an Emerald Jacket by JADE by Monica & Karishma: This pairing features a tie-dye ensemble with a jacket embroidered in the ek taar technique. Available at JADE by Monica & Karishma, Mumbai; ₹80,000 Click on the image to enlarge
Shell Hair Bun by Roma Narsinghani: This exquisite hair pin polished in gold, silver, brass and rhodium is inspired by the whorls and loops of seashells, one of nature’s most intriguing designs. Available at RomaNarsinghani.com; ₹7,800 Click on the image to enlarge