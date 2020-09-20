Subscribe
Home >Lounge >Features >Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire
Here’s this week’s covet list

Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Shubham Ladha

From effortless ethnic ensembles to traditional home decor that will last, here’s this week’s covet list

Nettur Petti by Direct Create: Nettur petti is a traditional jewel box from Kerala. The brass work on the wood base is inspired by the temple architecture of gopurams and spires. Available at DirectCreate.com; starting from 6,500
Balmy Buckle Strap Flats by Aprajita Toor: These unisex sliders are handmade from premium leather and have slim, adjustable buckle straps. They are also available in brown leather. Available at AprajitaToor.com; 3,999
Peacock Urli by SR Artefacts: An urli is a must for the forthcoming festive season, for floating flowers and diyas or to use as serveware. Its sesame wood base has a layer of silver hammered on to it. Available at SR Artefacts, Mumbai; 1 lakh
Palm Sleeveless Jacket by Kunal Rawal: With intricate French knots in the form of palm-tree leaves, this wine-colour jacket also features tonal metal thread detailing for a slight shine. KunalRawal.com; 79,00
Tie and Dye Tunic and Palazzos with an Emerald Jacket by JADE by Monica & Karishma: This pairing features a tie-dye ensemble with a jacket embroidered in the ek taar technique. Available at JADE by Monica & Karishma, Mumbai; 80,000
Shell Hair Bun by Roma Narsinghani: This exquisite hair pin polished in gold, silver, brass and rhodium is inspired by the whorls and loops of seashells, one of nature’s most intriguing designs. Available at RomaNarsinghani.com; 7,800
