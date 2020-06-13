Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre sets of matching clothing and reusable masks1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
From workwear and casual pairs to sustainable and eco-friendly ones, here are some brands helping you match your mask to your outfit
Keep it simple: Cotton masks by 11.11 eleven/eleven
If you like a mask that’s simple and natural, the label’s Kala cotton masks are worth pairing with its clothing. They are crafted in their natural ecru colour and are biodegradable.
Available at 11-11.com; ₹490
Holiday spirit: Printed and studded masks by Shivan & Narresh
The designers have translated their folk and tribal art-inspired clothing prints along with metallic embellishments into eye-catching face masks. You can get a slice of that resortwear vibe even if you can’t travel right now.
Available at ShivanAndNarresh.com; ₹2,150
Winning at work: Fashion masks by Zodiac
The Western formalwear brand is designing masks in the same fabric as its shirts, and in classic patterns of stripes and checks. This could work as your new office look.
Available at ZodiacOnline.com; starting from ₹2,299
Indi-luxe: Printed masks by Poochki
Specializing in block printing, Poochki is selling similarly designed cotton, double-layered masks, and for every mask bought, one will be donated to front-line workers such as house help, colony security guards and sanitation workers.
Available on Instagram @wearpoochki; ₹150
Going graphic: Printed masks by prxkhxr
The streetwear label specializes in surreal graphic prints and textures that give your wardrobe an edge. It is also offering free face masks in similar prints with every purchase.
Available at Prxkhxr.com; starting from ₹2,400
A little bit of whimsy: Printed masks by Payal Singhal
Known for clothes with signature bohemian-inspired prints, Singhal is adopting the style for her reversible, 3-ply face masks .
Available at PayalSinghal.com; masks sold separately for ₹795
Curated by Shubham ladha
