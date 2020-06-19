Kombucha Brewing Kit by The Kombucha Shop

Make your own kombucha at home with this brewing kit. It comes with an easy guide and kombucha cultures grown with organic ingredients. Available at TheKombuchaShop. com; $45 (around ₹3,400)

KITCHEN’S KING

Original Apron with Cork Straps and Trim by Risdon & Risdon

For the father who loves to cook, this apron is just the thing. It’s made from Candiani Denim, with cork straps that fasten securely. Available at RisdonAndRisdon.co. uk; £155 (around ₹14,800)

GREEN THUMB

Gardening Tools by Beruru

Gardening can be quite therapeutic when you are forced to spend time spent indoors. These iron and wood gardening trowels and fork can be sturdy accompaniments. Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; ₹709 per tool

GAME MODE

Ludo by Prisma

Spend time with your family by playing the classic, go-to game. This modern, designer set has a scratch-resistant finish and comes in a balsa-wood case with a leather lid. Available at Taamaa.in; ₹4,380

My Life Story

So Far by UncommonGoods

This journal could be a holistic way to self-expression. Each of the nine sections comes with prompts to help you remember, write and create a unique family keepsake. Available at UncommonGoods.com; ₹2,290

READY TO READ

Pops—Fatherhood in Pieces by Michael Chabon and A Lucky Man by Jamel Brinkley

While Chabon’s book of humorous yet insightful essays will warm your heart, Brinkley’s anthology of stories explores the changing ideals of masculinity between father and son. Available at Amazon.in; ₹846 for ‘Pops—Fatherhood in Pieces’ and ₹1,418 for ‘A Lucky Man’

