Source: A compendium of beautiful gifts to celebrate Father’s Day1 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2020, 01:28 PM IST
This Father’s Day, help your father nurture some new interests with these gifts
This Father’s Day, help your father nurture some new interests with these gifts
THE GIFT OF THE GUT
Kombucha Brewing Kit by The Kombucha Shop
Make your own kombucha at home with this brewing kit. It comes with an easy guide and kombucha cultures grown with organic ingredients. Available at TheKombuchaShop. com; $45 (around ₹3,400)
KITCHEN’S KING
Original Apron with Cork Straps and Trim by Risdon & Risdon
For the father who loves to cook, this apron is just the thing. It’s made from Candiani Denim, with cork straps that fasten securely. Available at RisdonAndRisdon.co. uk; £155 (around ₹14,800)
GREEN THUMB
Gardening Tools by Beruru
Gardening can be quite therapeutic when you are forced to spend time spent indoors. These iron and wood gardening trowels and fork can be sturdy accompaniments. Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; ₹709 per tool
GAME MODE
Ludo by Prisma
Spend time with your family by playing the classic, go-to game. This modern, designer set has a scratch-resistant finish and comes in a balsa-wood case with a leather lid. Available at Taamaa.in; ₹4,380
My Life Story
So Far by UncommonGoods
This journal could be a holistic way to self-expression. Each of the nine sections comes with prompts to help you remember, write and create a unique family keepsake. Available at UncommonGoods.com; ₹2,290
READY TO READ
Pops—Fatherhood in Pieces by Michael Chabon and A Lucky Man by Jamel Brinkley
While Chabon’s book of humorous yet insightful essays will warm your heart, Brinkley’s anthology of stories explores the changing ideals of masculinity between father and son. Available at Amazon.in; ₹846 for ‘Pops—Fatherhood in Pieces’ and ₹1,418 for ‘A Lucky Man’
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated