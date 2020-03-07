A great alternative to colours made with harmful ingredients are these environment-friendly ones made from temple flowers and natural ingredients.

Available at Phool.co and Craftizen.org; ₹345 from Phool (for 400g) and ₹450 (for 500g) from Craftizen

Hope springs: Yellow Genda Phool Gajra by Pure Ghee Designs

Genda or marigold flowers are an auspicious part of Holi, symbolizing spring and rejuvenation. Choose this silk hair accessory, and it will not even wilt.

Available at PureGheeDesigns.com; ₹1,650

Terra-copper: Matka Jug and Kullar Glass by Ikkis

No Holi is complete without a refreshing thandai in terracotta utensils. These ones are lined with copper, which has anti-bacterial properties.

Available at HouseofThings.com; ₹9,550 for the matka jug and ₹1,850 (per glass)

Your own aurora: Colour Tealight Holder by studio Thier&vanDaalen

With a carved wooden holder and plexiglass coloured filters, this tealight will make a splash on your wall.

Available at ThiervanDallen.com; €25.50 (around ₹2,037)

Keep cool: Pleated Kurta Set by The Pot Plant

Keep it simple with this handwoven white Chanderi kurta. The delicate floral threadwork embroidery adds to its charm. It is paired with off-white pants.

Available at ThePotPlant.in; ₹5,000

Soaked in Shimmer: Shimma Boyfriend Shirt by NORBLACK NORWHITE

Set the tone for your Holi party by wearing this shiny shirt splattered with colours. This unisex cotton lurex T-shirt has been artisanally hand-dyed.

Available at NorBlackNorWhite.com; ₹7,286.61

Share Via