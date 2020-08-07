Home >Lounge >Features >Source: A compendium of beautiful outfits ahead of National Handloom Day
1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2020, 09:49 AM IST Shubham Ladha

From an edgy khadi tuxedo to a bomber jacket crafted from translucent chanderi tissue, here are some outfits made with handwoven fabrics from across the country

KHADI COOL

Frayed Tuxedo by Khanijo

The tuxedo jacket gets interpreted in Khadi in a strikingly sharp silhouette. The frayed lapels and hems as well as the large pockets make the textile edgy and contemporary. Available at Khanijo.com; 6,900

LINEN LIFT

Horizon Shirt by Countrymade

The beauty of this classic shirt, in linen sourced ethically from Kochi, is complemented by the abstract embroidery, which makes a quiet statement. Available at Ensembleindia.com; 11,500

SILKEN STEPS

Badouche by 11.11 /eleven eleven

These easy-to-wear, low-cut slip-ons have been crafted from fine silk with block prints inspired by the abstract style of artist Mark Rothko Available at 11-11.in; 4,900

JACKET ON A LOOM

Bomber Jacket by Ura Maku

A big trend from the recent Paris and Milan fashion weeks, the bomber jacket gets reinterpreted in transparent chanderi tissue and mulberry silk from the North-East. Available at UraMaku.com; starting from 10,000

IKAT’S JOURNEY

Thikri Sari by Vriksh

From a collection that celebrates the ikat weave’s journey across South-East Asia, this pure Andhra silk sari is a classic, with curvilinear patterns and chintz motifs. Available at VrikshDesigns.com; 22,500


EAST MEETS WEST

Iniya Jacket by House of Three

This retro peplum jacket crafted from Kanchipuram silk gives the textile a versatile identity beyond its traditional use. Available at HouseofThreeStudio.com; 32,000


Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

