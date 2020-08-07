Source: A compendium of beautiful outfits ahead of National Handloom Day

Frayed Tuxedo by Khanijo

The tuxedo jacket gets interpreted in Khadi in a strikingly sharp silhouette. The frayed lapels and hems as well as the large pockets make the textile edgy and contemporary. Available at Khanijo.com; ₹6,900

View Full Image Frayed Tuxedo by Khanijo





LINEN LIFT

Horizon Shirt by Countrymade

The beauty of this classic shirt, in linen sourced ethically from Kochi, is complemented by the abstract embroidery, which makes a quiet statement. Available at Ensembleindia.com; ₹11,500

View Full Image Horizon Shirt by Countrymade





SILKEN STEPS

Badouche by 11.11 /eleven eleven

These easy-to-wear, low-cut slip-ons have been crafted from fine silk with block prints inspired by the abstract style of artist Mark Rothko Available at 11-11.in; ₹4,900

View Full Image Badouche by 11.11 /eleven eleven





JACKET ON A LOOM

Bomber Jacket by Ura Maku

A big trend from the recent Paris and Milan fashion weeks, the bomber jacket gets reinterpreted in transparent chanderi tissue and mulberry silk from the North-East. Available at UraMaku.com; starting from ₹10,000

View Full Image Bomber Jacket by Ura Maku





IKAT’S JOURNEY

Thikri Sari by Vriksh

From a collection that celebrates the ikat weave’s journey across South-East Asia, this pure Andhra silk sari is a classic, with curvilinear patterns and chintz motifs. Available at VrikshDesigns.com; ₹22,500





View Full Image Thikri Sari by Vriksh





EAST MEETS WEST

Iniya Jacket by House of Three

This retro peplum jacket crafted from Kanchipuram silk gives the textile a versatile identity beyond its traditional use. Available at HouseofThreeStudio.com; ₹32,000





View Full Image Iniya Jacket by House of Three

