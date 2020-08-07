Source: A compendium of beautiful outfits ahead of National Handloom Day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tuxedo jacket gets interpreted in Khadi in a strikingly sharp silhouette. The frayed lapels and hems as well as the large pockets make the textile edgy and contemporary. Available at Khanijo.com; ₹6,900
LINEN LIFT
Horizon Shirt by Countrymade
The beauty of this classic shirt, in linen sourced ethically from Kochi, is complemented by the abstract embroidery, which makes a quiet statement. Available at Ensembleindia.com; ₹11,500
SILKEN STEPS
Badouche by 11.11 /eleven eleven
These easy-to-wear, low-cut slip-ons have been crafted from fine silk with block prints inspired by the abstract style of artist Mark Rothko Available at 11-11.in; ₹4,900
JACKET ON A LOOM
Bomber Jacket by Ura Maku
A big trend from the recent Paris and Milan fashion weeks, the bomber jacket gets reinterpreted in transparent chanderi tissue and mulberry silk from the North-East. Available at UraMaku.com; starting from ₹10,000
IKAT’S JOURNEY
Thikri Sari by Vriksh
From a collection that celebrates the ikat weave’s journey across South-East Asia, this pure Andhra silk sari is a classic, with curvilinear patterns and chintz motifs. Available at VrikshDesigns.com; ₹22,500
EAST MEETS WEST
Iniya Jacket by House of Three
This retro peplum jacket crafted from Kanchipuram silk gives the textile a versatile identity beyond its traditional use. Available at HouseofThreeStudio.com; ₹32,000