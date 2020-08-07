Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Lounge >Features >Source: A compendium of beautiful outfits ahead of National Handloom Day
Iniya Jacket by House of Three

Source: A compendium of beautiful outfits ahead of National Handloom Day

1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Shubham Ladha

From an edgy khadi tuxedo to a bomber jacket crafted from translucent chanderi tissue, here are some outfits made with handwoven fabrics from across the country

KHADI COOL

KHADI COOL

Frayed Tuxedo by Khanijo

Frayed Tuxedo by Khanijo

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The tuxedo jacket gets interpreted in Khadi in a strikingly sharp silhouette. The frayed lapels and hems as well as the large pockets make the textile edgy and contemporary. Available at Khanijo.com; 6,900

View Full Image
Frayed Tuxedo by Khanijo

LINEN LIFT

Horizon Shirt by Countrymade

The beauty of this classic shirt, in linen sourced ethically from Kochi, is complemented by the abstract embroidery, which makes a quiet statement. Available at Ensembleindia.com; 11,500
View Full Image
Horizon Shirt by Countrymade

SILKEN STEPS

Badouche by 11.11 /eleven eleven

These easy-to-wear, low-cut slip-ons have been crafted from fine silk with block prints inspired by the abstract style of artist Mark Rothko Available at 11-11.in; 4,900

View Full Image
Badouche by 11.11 /eleven eleven

JACKET ON A LOOM

Bomber Jacket by Ura Maku

A big trend from the recent Paris and Milan fashion weeks, the bomber jacket gets reinterpreted in transparent chanderi tissue and mulberry silk from the North-East. Available at UraMaku.com; starting from 10,000

View Full Image
Bomber Jacket by Ura Maku

IKAT’S JOURNEY

Thikri Sari by Vriksh

From a collection that celebrates the ikat weave’s journey across South-East Asia, this pure Andhra silk sari is a classic, with curvilinear patterns and chintz motifs. Available at VrikshDesigns.com; 22,500

View Full Image
Thikri Sari by Vriksh

EAST MEETS WEST

Iniya Jacket by House of Three

This retro peplum jacket crafted from Kanchipuram silk gives the textile a versatile identity beyond its traditional use. Available at HouseofThreeStudio.com; 32,000

View Full Image
Iniya Jacket by House of Three

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated