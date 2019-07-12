Source: A compendium of bizarre and beautiful objects of desire

Carnival spirit: Lou Spikes Men’s Flats by Christian Louboutin

Part of the footwear designer’s Festiloubi range, these high-top sneakers are awash with bright colours and patterns. Available at Christian Louboutin boutiques; price on request.

Lights out: Coco Chandelier Pendant Lamp by The Purple Turtles

These hand-crafted lampshades make innovative use of fibre crafted from banana stem bark. The distressed copper armature adds a rustic charm. Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; ₹46,881

Neon sign: Neocap kaftan by Arpita Mehta

Mehta’s monsoon capsule is a mood-lifter for dull days and vacations. This colour-block outfit from the line offsets neon hues with icy blue. Available at Arpitamehtaofficial. com; ₹29,000

Green preen: Sukin Super Greens Facial Recovery Serum and Nutrient Rich Facial Moisturizer

The Australian skincare brand’s Super Green line is enriched with botanicals such as kale, spirulina and parsley. Available at Nykaa.com; ₹995 each

Vintage appeal: Azzuro Bed by Fabindia

Add some old-world charm to your bedroom with this four-poster sheesham wood bed with breezy drapes. Available at select Fabindia stores and Fabindia.com; ₹67,205

Feeling at home: The Blue Elephant Parade by The Golden Triangle

This new décor brand offers a mixed bag of items, like this polyresin accent piece. Available at The Golden Triangle store, Mumbai, and Thegoldentriangle.store; ₹7,850