From Aime Leon Dore's bright yellow raincoat to Prada's iconic Vela backpack, here's how you can prepare for the Monsoon in style
Pretty in pastel
The slide sandals in delicate shades with a chunky heel and embossed logo have a distinct fun and retro vibe. The shoes are part of #TowardsTheSun, a collection of warm weather designs from Gucci’s Pre-fall 2020 collection. Available at Gucci.com; $320 (around ₹23,850)
Dark yellow
If you have always coveted Jonas’ yellow raincoat from Netflix’s twisty sci-fi show Dark, here’s the perfect one to splurge on. The unisex Marsh Coat has a 100% nylon shell, a back-panel vent and an adjustable hood with fine detailing. Available at Aimeleondore.com; ₹43,077
Red set go
With a PVC upper and leather lining, this heeled rain boot is ideal for splashing around in style. Available at jeffreycampbellshoes.com; ₹4875
Ice queen
This hooded jacket is made from Econyl, a sustainable nylon fabric made from recycled fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic. In a cool blue shade that evokes the monsoon, this lightweight jacket is perfect for indoor or outdoor use. Available at In.burberry.com; price on request
Bag to basics
The iconic Prada Vela backpack, designed by Miuccia Prada in 1984, is an enduring classic and an instant pick-me-up during the rains. The nylon fabric makes it a practical choice too. Available at Shop.nordstrom.com; ₹89,800