Pretty in pastel

The slide sandals in delicate shades with a chunky heel and embossed logo have a distinct fun and retro vibe. The shoes are part of #TowardsTheSun, a collection of warm weather designs from Gucci’s Pre-fall 2020 collection. Available at Gucci.com; $320 (around 23,850)

Dark yellow

If you have always coveted Jonas’ yellow raincoat from Netflix’s twisty sci-fi show Dark, here’s the perfect one to splurge on. The unisex Marsh Coat has a 100% nylon shell, a back-panel vent and an adjustable hood with fine detailing. Available at Aimeleondore.com; 43,077


Red set go

With a PVC upper and leather lining, this heeled rain boot is ideal for splashing around in style. Available at jeffreycampbellshoes.com; 4875

Ice queen

This hooded jacket is made from Econyl, a sustainable nylon fabric made from recycled fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic. In a cool blue shade that evokes the monsoon, this lightweight jacket is perfect for indoor or outdoor use. Available at In.burberry.com; price on request

Bag to basics

The iconic Prada Vela backpack, designed by Miuccia Prada in 1984, is an enduring classic and an instant pick-me-up during the rains. The nylon fabric makes it a practical choice too. Available at Shop.nordstrom.com; 89,800

