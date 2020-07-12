The slide sandals in delicate shades with a chunky heel and embossed logo have a distinct fun and retro vibe. The shoes are part of #TowardsTheSun, a collection of warm weather designs from Gucci’s Pre-fall 2020 collection. Available at Gucci.com; $320 (around ₹23,850)

Dark yellow

If you have always coveted Jonas’ yellow raincoat from Netflix’s twisty sci-fi show Dark, here’s the perfect one to splurge on. The unisex Marsh Coat has a 100% nylon shell, a back-panel vent and an adjustable hood with fine detailing. Available at Aimeleondore.com; ₹43,077





View Full Image Unisex Marsh Coat

Red set go

With a PVC upper and leather lining, this heeled rain boot is ideal for splashing around in style. Available at jeffreycampbellshoes.com; ₹4875

View Full Image Rain boot

Ice queen

This hooded jacket is made from Econyl, a sustainable nylon fabric made from recycled fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic. In a cool blue shade that evokes the monsoon, this lightweight jacket is perfect for indoor or outdoor use. Available at In.burberry.com; price on request

View Full Image Hooded jacket made from Econyl

Bag to basics

The iconic Prada Vela backpack, designed by Miuccia Prada in 1984, is an enduring classic and an instant pick-me-up during the rains. The nylon fabric makes it a practical choice too. Available at Shop.nordstrom.com; ₹89,800

View Full Image Prada Vela backpack

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via