For a minimal, modern and global aesthetic, Cord is your go-to store. Their gently-fitted dresses, blouses, shirts, trousers and jumpsuits have a relaxed feel while the pastel and dark shades keep the vibe earthy. Their womenswear collection is on sale to support craftsmen.

Available at CordStudio.in

The pot land

The Pot Plant’s USP lies in making traditional techniques quirky and fun—from asymmetrically coloured tunics to blown-up shibori patterns. Their collections are available to shop now at 25% discount to support their artisans.

Available at ThePotPlant.in

Urvashi Kaur

The designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, complete with her signature geometric prints and diaphanous silhouettes, is being offered at 35% discount via her Instagram account; the money will go towards helping weavers and staff.

Available at @UrvashiKaur

Nimboo

Nimboo marries traditional craft practices with a French aesthetic and believes in upcycling, using fabrics from pre-loved saris or turning trash into table décor. Everything is natural and recycled. The label is at present offering a 15% discount on every purchase if you sign up for its newsletter.

Available at Nimboo.fr

Manan

Delhi-based womenswear brand Manan’s ideology is centred around simplicity. It uses natural fibres and works with artisans. The garments are designed to last and have a feminine aesthetic as they reinvent classic Indian silhouettes with delicate embroidery. All the collections are available to shop now at 20% discount.

Available at MananDesign.com

Curated by Shubham Ladha

