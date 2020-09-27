Subscribe
Home >Lounge >Features >Source: A compendium of cool blue objects to beat the heat
TRN Light F1 by Pani Jurek: The handcrafted glazed ceramic lights in gradient shades of blue are inspired by late Polish artist Jan Tarasin’s abstract style. The fixtures are strung together with a brass accent. Available at PaniJurek.pl; zł4,200 (around 80,000)

Source: A compendium of cool blue objects to beat the heat

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Shubham Ladha

From a stunning tie-and-dye sari to a lighting piece inspired by Polish art, check out this week’s all-blue covet list

Navy Handsfree Silk Saree by Studio Medium: This mulberry silk sari uses the nui shibori technique of tie-dye and incorporates a strikingly innovative design to hold the pallu effortlessly. Available at StudioMedium.in; Mumbai; 26,500
1001 Lights by Lladró: Bring alive the magic of Arabian Nights with this collection of scented candle cases moulded from translucent porcelain in the form of Arabian towers with spires topped with 22-carat gold lustre. Available at Lladro.com; starting from 13,900
Tommy Dark Blue Champagne Flute by Saint-Louis: Adorned with the brand’s signature design of a star-shaped diamond, bevels, pearl and rim cuts on its parison and elegant lines, the Tommy looks even more imperial in this dark blue hue. Available at Emery Studio, Delhi; price on request
Cuanta Pasion Sunglasses by Quattrocento: Usually, seeing is believing but in the case of these acetate sunglasses, seeing will offer a feeling of relaxation. The lenses also provide 100% anti-UV protection. Available at Qrator.com; €115 (around 9,800)
Crinkle Channel Navy Cotton Velvet Bedspread by Sarita Handa: Plush and soft, this quilt is perfect for winter. Crafted from cotton, the distressed pattern amplifies its calming blue shades. Available at SaritaHanda.com; 22,500
