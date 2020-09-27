Source: A compendium of cool blue objects to beat the heat

Navy Handsfree Silk Saree by Studio Medium: This mulberry silk sari uses the nui shibori technique of tie-dye and incorporates a strikingly innovative design to hold the pallu effortlessly. Available at StudioMedium.in; Mumbai; ₹26,500 Click on the image to enlarge
Navy Handsfree Silk Saree by Studio Medium: This mulberry silk sari uses the nui shibori technique of tie-dye and incorporates a strikingly innovative design to hold the pallu effortlessly. Available at StudioMedium.in; Mumbai; ₹26,500 Click on the image to enlarge
1001 Lights by Lladró: Bring alive the magic of Arabian Nights with this collection of scented candle cases moulded from translucent porcelain in the form of Arabian towers with spires topped with 22-carat gold lustre. Available at Lladro.com; starting from ₹13,900 Click on the image to enlarge
1001 Lights by Lladró: Bring alive the magic of Arabian Nights with this collection of scented candle cases moulded from translucent porcelain in the form of Arabian towers with spires topped with 22-carat gold lustre. Available at Lladro.com; starting from ₹13,900 Click on the image to enlarge
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Tommy Dark Blue Champagne Flute by Saint-Louis: Adorned with the brand’s signature design of a star-shaped diamond, bevels, pearl and rim cuts on its parison and elegant lines, the Tommy looks even more imperial in this dark blue hue. Available at Emery Studio, Delhi; price on request Click on the image to enlarge
Cuanta Pasion Sunglasses by Quattrocento: Usually, seeing is believing but in the case of these acetate sunglasses, seeing will offer a feeling of relaxation. The lenses also provide 100% anti-UV protection. Available at Qrator.com; €115 (around ₹9,800) Click on the image to enlarge
Crinkle Channel Navy Cotton Velvet Bedspread by Sarita Handa: Plush and soft, this quilt is perfect for winter. Crafted from cotton, the distressed pattern amplifies its calming blue shades. Available at SaritaHanda.com; ₹22,500 Click on the image to enlarge