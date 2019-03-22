Source: A compendium of Holi picks

Source: A compendium of Holi picks1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Holi may be gone, but we are still soaking in the season’s headiest colours
LOUDSPEAKER
Lexon Balle Bluetooth Speaker
Designed by José Levy, this indigo-hued speaker is portable, runs on USB power and has a frequency range of 150Hz to 18kHz. Perfect for travel and the outdoors. Available on Williampenn.com; ₹8,000
MUG SHOT
My Artmug by The Crockery Hut
Drawing from the palettes of artists like Piet Mondrian, Andy Warhol, Vincent Van Gogh and Mark Haddon, these striped mugs promise to be morning mood-lifters. Available on Thecrockeryhut.com; ₹1,500 per piece
NEW WEAVE
The Pouch by Bottega Veneta
Creative director Daniel Lee reinvents the Italian luxury house’s iconic intrecciato weave in an oversized leather clutch. Available in shades of green, pink and red, and plain styles. Available at Bottega Veneta stores; price on request
SPRING DRAPE
Raw Mango ‘Radha’ chanderi saris
Evoking the colours of spring, and the festival of Holi, Raw Mango’s new handloom saris evokes the label’s perennial love for colours. Available in Raw Mango stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi; ₹10,000 onwards
ON THE WATCH
Manero Power Reserve watch by Carl F. Bucherer
The Manero is a classic, and available in plenty of understated options. But the jewel tones of the Power Reserve styles add a bright spin on these refined timepieces. Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹7,32,600
COUCH SURFING
Fanusta Chester Sofa
In a head-turning fuchsia hue, this sofa is upholstered with luxuriously comfortable cushioning. Being a couch potato can’t get cosier. Available at Fanusta flagship store, Jaipur and Fanusta.com; ₹37,000
FEELING BLUE
Donna Rosalia Yves Klein Blue Vase by Stefania Boemi
Ceramic sculptor Stefania Boemi recreates the likeness of a Sicilian Moor woman in this stunning matte blue vase with a gold leaf highlight. Available on Artemest.com; $1,060 (around ₹73,000)