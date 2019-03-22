Source: A compendium of Holi picks

LOUDSPEAKER

Lexon Balle Bluetooth Speaker

Designed by José Levy, this indigo-hued speaker is portable, runs on USB power and has a frequency range of 150Hz to 18kHz. Perfect for travel and the outdoors. Available on Williampenn.com; ₹8,000

MUG SHOT

My Artmug by The Crockery Hut

Drawing from the palettes of artists like Piet Mondrian, Andy Warhol, Vincent Van Gogh and Mark Haddon, these striped mugs promise to be morning mood-lifters. Available on Thecrockeryhut.com; ₹1,500 per piece

NEW WEAVE

The Pouch by Bottega Veneta

Creative director Daniel Lee reinvents the Italian luxury house’s iconic intrecciato weave in an oversized leather clutch. Available in shades of green, pink and red, and plain styles. Available at Bottega Veneta stores; price on request

SPRING DRAPE

Raw Mango ‘Radha’ chanderi saris

Evoking the colours of spring, and the festival of Holi, Raw Mango’s new handloom saris evokes the label’s perennial love for colours. Available in Raw Mango stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi; ₹10,000 onwards

ON THE WATCH

Manero Power Reserve watch by Carl F. Bucherer

The Manero is a classic, and available in plenty of understated options. But the jewel tones of the Power Reserve styles add a bright spin on these refined timepieces. Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹7,32,600

COUCH SURFING

Fanusta Chester Sofa

In a head-turning fuchsia hue, this sofa is upholstered with luxuriously comfortable cushioning. Being a couch potato can’t get cosier. Available at Fanusta flagship store, Jaipur and Fanusta.com; ₹37,000

FEELING BLUE

Donna Rosalia Yves Klein Blue Vase by Stefania Boemi

Ceramic sculptor Stefania Boemi recreates the likeness of a Sicilian Moor woman in this stunning matte blue vase with a gold leaf highlight. Available on Artemest.com; $1,060 (around ₹73,000)