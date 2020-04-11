If exercising and yoga don’t get you excited, try a good old dance routine. The Tangerine Arts Studio uploads routines every day, across dance styles and to popular Bollywood and Western music.

Feels like home: Create From Home with Bombay Sapphire

The gin brand has joined hands with home décor ideas website Hunker to launch a microsite for craft ideas that will spruce up your home. From sewing a table runner to making mirrors out of wood and yarn, these ideas need some work but the results look professional.

Storytime: Storytelling with Sangeeta Goel

Rather than recording specific stories, Sangeeta Goel prefers working around a theme requested by her patrons and finding stories accordingly. She then records them and sends them via WhatsApp or Google Drive.

Between conversations: #Believe by Roli Books

The publishing company is organizing live conversations on various themes every day. The sessions so far have included social activist Aruna Roy and fashion designer Rahul Mishra talking about their fields. You can look forward to sessions with authors Moin Mir (pictured) and William Dalrymple on the history of Indo-European love stories and pilates instructor Radhika Karle (pictured) and actor Shikha Talsania on fitness for everyone.

Up for upcycling: Upcycling DIY with REFASH

The upcycling fashion platform has a dedicated DIY section on its website, with ideas to make everyday objects past their prime useful. You can make something as simple as a substitute for yarn out of worn-out T-shirts or take on a bigger project of making ottomans out of burlap sacks.

