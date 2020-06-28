Source: A compendium of lightweight linen clothing to beat the heat and humidity

Source: A compendium of lightweight linen clothing to beat the heat and humidity1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2020, 07:30 PM IST
From pants made from Belgian flax to an intricately hand-pleated summer dress, here are our linen picks for this summer
Pleats please: Experimental Trousers by Andamen
Crafted from linen made from Belgian flax, this snazzy pair of pants features two flowing pleats on either side, adding an interesting detail to otherwise staid bottomwear.
Available at Andamen.com; ₹6,490
Life in technicolor: Taal Linen T-shirt by Oilily
Want to add some colour to your wardrobe? Opt for this multi-coloured T-shirt. The wide sleeves are both comfortable and fun.
Available at Oilily.com; €59.90 or around ₹5,117
Pretty in pink: French Rose Anar Linen Shirt by Anavila
The classic linen shirt gets a delicate pastel spin with this summer-appropriate hue. Look out for the miniature pomegranates embroidered all over.
Available at Anavila.com; ₹9,000
Keep floating: Cloud Bundi Jacket by Countrymade
If you need to attend a celebratory occasion virtually, choose this simple black jacket featuring hand-embroidered abstract clouds for just the right amount of verve.
Available at Countrymade.in; ₹16,500
Let it flow: Fiord Dress by Urvashi Kaur
The summer dress reimagined, the tent dress is one of Kaur’s signature silhouettes, intricately hand-pleated. Its translucence, high slit and low neckline make it ideal for layering.
Available at EnsembleIndia. com; ₹25,840
