Source: A compendium of lightweight linen clothing to beat the heat and humidity

Crafted from linen made from Belgian flax, this snazzy pair of pants features two flowing pleats on either side, adding an interesting detail to otherwise staid bottomwear.

Available at Andamen.com; ₹6,490

Life in technicolor: Taal Linen T-shirt by Oilily

Want to add some colour to your wardrobe? Opt for this multi-coloured T-shirt. The wide sleeves are both comfortable and fun.

Available at Oilily.com; €59.90 or around ₹5,117

Pretty in pink: French Rose Anar Linen Shirt by Anavila

The classic linen shirt gets a delicate pastel spin with this summer-appropriate hue. Look out for the miniature pomegranates embroidered all over.

Available at Anavila.com; ₹9,000

Keep floating: Cloud Bundi Jacket by Countrymade

If you need to attend a celebratory occasion virtually, choose this simple black jacket featuring hand-embroidered abstract clouds for just the right amount of verve.

Available at Countrymade.in; ₹16,500

Let it flow: Fiord Dress by Urvashi Kaur

The summer dress reimagined, the tent dress is one of Kaur’s signature silhouettes, intricately hand-pleated. Its translucence, high slit and low neckline make it ideal for layering.

Available at EnsembleIndia. com; ₹25,840





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated