Source: A compendium of Mashru silk outfits to bookmark this Eid

A compendium of Mashru silk outfits to bookmark this Eid
With one side of lustrous silk and another of comforting cotton, the textile is a staple, Sharia-friendly choice
Green without envy: Emerald Kurta with Pants by Kshitij Jalori
The pattern on this kurta and pants set, inspired by the Art Deco era of the 1920s and 1930s, gets a modern twist.
Available at AashniAndCo.com; ₹47,800
Move over sharara: Jules Pants by the Little Things Studio
A contemporary alternative to the sharara, these high-waisted trousers with pockets flare towards the bottom.
Available at LittleThingsStudio.com; ₹18,000
Go red: Hand-printed Kurti by Chidiyaa
The bold red of this kurti is enhanced by the natural shine of Mashru silk, the result of pure silk and Kala cotton being woven together. Delicate patterns have been hand-printed on to it.
Available at Chidiyaa.com; ₹3,200
Take it easy: Printed Shirt by RAEGUN by Kamran Patel
This simple button-down shirt has been dyed in organic colours and block-printed with geometric ajrakh patterns for a contemporary, easy-going look.
Available at GetNatty.com; ₹8,999
Keeping it casual: Kezia Shift Dress by The Summer House
Effortless and languorous, this fluid dress stands out for its elegant folder neckline. The unfussy look is ideal for summer.
Available at TheSummerHouse.in; ₹10,500
Bound in band: Silk Bandi Jacket by Vayu
The bandi jacket is now a staple accessory with the kurta. This one has concentric patterns in red and light gold, adding a hypnotic flair to the outfit.
Available at VayuOnline.com; ₹14,500
Curated by Shubham Ladha
