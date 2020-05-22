Source: A compendium of Mashru silk outfits to bookmark this Eid

Green without envy: Emerald Kurta with Pants by Kshitij Jalori

The pattern on this kurta and pants set, inspired by the Art Deco era of the 1920s and 1930s, gets a modern twist.

Available at AashniAndCo.com; ₹47,800

Move over sharara: Jules Pants by the Little Things Studio

A contemporary alternative to the sharara, these high-waisted trousers with pockets flare towards the bottom.

Available at LittleThingsStudio.com; ₹18,000

Go red: Hand-printed Kurti by Chidiyaa

The bold red of this kurti is enhanced by the natural shine of Mashru silk, the result of pure silk and Kala cotton being woven together. Delicate patterns have been hand-printed on to it.

Available at Chidiyaa.com; ₹3,200

Take it easy: Printed Shirt by RAEGUN by Kamran Patel

This simple button-down shirt has been dyed in organic colours and block-printed with geometric ajrakh patterns for a contemporary, easy-going look.

Available at GetNatty.com; ₹8,999

Keeping it casual: Kezia Shift Dress by The Summer House

Effortless and languorous, this fluid dress stands out for its elegant folder neckline. The unfussy look is ideal for summer.

Available at TheSummerHouse.in; ₹10,500

Bound in band: Silk Bandi Jacket by Vayu

The bandi jacket is now a staple accessory with the kurta. This one has concentric patterns in red and light gold, adding a hypnotic flair to the outfit.

Available at VayuOnline.com; ₹14,500

Curated by Shubham Ladha

