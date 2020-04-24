Source: A compendium of objects of desire for your garden

Beruru: This hand-carved stone planter is perfect for that tranquil corner in your home.

Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; ₹1,200

The lazy gardener: If you are an avid gardener, this Instagram account vlogs extensively about the different ways in which you can take care of your plants at home—from soil nutrition to optimal lighting. There are also pointers on how to grow plants indoors.

Learn at @TheLazyGardener

Earth garden: This tiered planter made of stainless steel with a rust-resistant coating comes with a basket base lined with coco-peat. For visual interest, plant different varieties of flowers, herbs or green foliage on different levels of the planter.

Available at EarthGarden.in; ₹6,275

Mystical forest most frame: Don’t have the bandwidth to take care of your garden once you go back to work? Check out this low-maintenance moss frame with its profusion of reindeer dyed moss and other ferns mounted on a dark wooden frame that will grow in a shaded balcony or even your drawing room.

Available at MyBageecha.com; ₹6,250

Your green canvas: If you have recently started caring for a garden at home, this Instagram account has some convenient and easy-to-follow tips—from simple decor ideas and plant arrangements for living spaces to identifying plant species and building a terrarium.

Learn at @yourgreencanvasbangalore

The products will be delivered once the lockdown is lifted

Curated by Shubham Ladha