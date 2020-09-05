Home >Lounge >Features >Source: A compendium of objects to gift the teachers in your midst
Geek desk by baro: What makes this reclaimed teak desk a good option for teachers sitting in front of their computer screens is its ergonomic height and accessible keyboard space, so you don’t end up hunching. Available at Baro-India.com; ₹45,000
1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2020, 10:06 AM IST Shubham Ladha

From a desk chair with ergonomic performance and functional design to a hand-blown glass paperweight with a solar system in it, this week’s list is for teachers

Solar system paperweight by Studio Arts & Glass: This hand-blown glass paperweight makes for a good memento from a student to a favourite science teacher. Available at StudioArtsandGlass.com; $60 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,400)
Phone and laptop stand by MOFT: These stands offer users optimum viewing angles, enabling you to tilt your neck less and use your wrists more comfortably while typing. The adhesive base doesn’t require any setting up or take up extra space. Available at MOFT.us; $37.99
Lyfe planter by Flyte: Get your teachers this floating and rotating planter with a geodesic shape that showcases its different facets and a drainage system that lets the excess water seep into a hidden reservoir. Available at FlyteStore.com; $299
WFH Jammies by Whatever Inc.: For teachers working from home who want to feel comfortable yet look formal, this two-piece, which is quarter shirt and three-quarter sweatpants, is ideal. Available at Kickstarter.com; starting from ¥9,000 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,200)
Aeron task chair by Herman Miller: An updated version of the two-decade-old design, this chair combines the best in ergonomic performance and functional design. Available at Store.HermanMiller.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,206
