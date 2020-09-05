Geek desk by baro: What makes this reclaimed teak desk a good option for teachers sitting in front of their computer screens is its ergonomic height and accessible keyboard space, so you don’t end up hunching. Available at Baro-India.com; ₹ 45,000

Source: A compendium of objects to gift the teachers in your midst

1 min read . 10:06 AM IST

From a desk chair with ergonomic performance and functional design to a hand-blown glass paperweight with a solar system in it, this week’s list is for teachers