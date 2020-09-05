Source: A compendium of objects to gift the teachers in your midst

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Solar system paperweight by Studio Arts & Glass: This hand-blown glass paperweight makes for a good memento from a student to a favourite science teacher. Available at StudioArtsandGlass.com; $60 (around ₹4,400) Click on the image to enlarge
Phone and laptop stand by MOFT: These stands offer users optimum viewing angles, enabling you to tilt your neck less and use your wrists more comfortably while typing. The adhesive base doesn’t require any setting up or take up extra space. Available at MOFT.us; $37.99 Click on the image to enlarge
Lyfe planter by Flyte: Get your teachers this floating and rotating planter with a geodesic shape that showcases its different facets and a drainage system that lets the excess water seep into a hidden reservoir. Available at FlyteStore.com; $299 Click on the image to enlarge
WFH Jammies by Whatever Inc.: For teachers working from home who want to feel comfortable yet look formal, this two-piece, which is quarter shirt and three-quarter sweatpants, is ideal. Available at Kickstarter.com; starting from ¥9,000 (around ₹6,200) Click on the image to enlarge
Aeron task chair by Herman Miller: An updated version of the two-decade-old design, this chair combines the best in ergonomic performance and functional design. Available at Store.HermanMiller.in; ₹95,206 Click on the image to enlarge