Source: A compendium of Rakshabandhan gifts that siblings can share

Keeping it sweet: Bada Rakhi Bag by Bombay Sweet Shop
Regular mithai gets a modern update with confections like Ruby Chocolate Kaju Bon Bons and Ferrero Rocker Laddoo.
Available at BombaySweetShop.com; ₹2,500
Tea time: Teagether by Studio Lorier
Double the joy of teatime with this quirky tea set. The porcelain teapot comes with its own cups and tray. Some may see it as a design flaw but pouring tea into two cups simultaneously does make things easier.
Available at StudioLorier.com; €189 (around ₹16,500)
A new scent: Deluxe Perfume Kit by Vetiver Aromatics
This perfume-making set with 36 fragrance notes could be a great way to experiment with scents.
Available at VetiverAromatics.com; $360 (around ₹26,800)
Keeping note: Contrast Notebooks by Sloane Stationery
This set, inspired from a balance of work and play, is perfect for siblings with different tastes. It’s crafted in luxurious cream paper with gilt edges.
Available at SloaneStationery.com; £75 (around ₹7,200)
Winning with twinning: Pyjama Set by Dandelion Dreams
Since loungewear is all the rage at the moment, have some fun buying matching pyjamas with your sibling/s. This pair, made from cotton, carries the label BOBO Calcutta’s jovial prints.
Available at DandelionDreams.com; ₹3,950 for a single set with one shirt and pyjamas
Curated by Shubham Ladha
