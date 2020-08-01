Source: A compendium of Rakshabandhan gifts that siblings can share

Regular mithai gets a modern update with confections like Ruby Chocolate Kaju Bon Bons and Ferrero Rocker Laddoo.

Available at BombaySweetShop.com; ₹2,500

Tea time: Teagether by Studio Lorier

Double the joy of teatime with this quirky tea set. The porcelain teapot comes with its own cups and tray. Some may see it as a design flaw but pouring tea into two cups simultaneously does make things easier.

Available at StudioLorier.com; €189 (around ₹16,500)

A new scent: Deluxe Perfume Kit by Vetiver Aromatics

This perfume-making set with 36 fragrance notes could be a great way to experiment with scents.

Available at VetiverAromatics.com; $360 (around ₹26,800)

Keeping note: Contrast Notebooks by Sloane Stationery

This set, inspired from a balance of work and play, is perfect for siblings with different tastes. It’s crafted in luxurious cream paper with gilt edges.

Available at SloaneStationery.com; £75 (around ₹7,200)

Winning with twinning: Pyjama Set by Dandelion Dreams

Since loungewear is all the rage at the moment, have some fun buying matching pyjamas with your sibling/s. This pair, made from cotton, carries the label BOBO Calcutta’s jovial prints.

Available at DandelionDreams.com; ₹3,950 for a single set with one shirt and pyjamas

Curated by Shubham Ladha

