Artistic Merit | Glass Sutra’s geometric lamp

Inspired by Pablo Picasso’s painting The Kitchen (1948), this lamp from the label’s Pabloligero collection is made of hand-textured and mouth-blown glass and steel frames. Like the monochromatic hues of the painting, the glass too is available in shades of smoky brown, grey and clear. Available at Studio Glass Sutra, Delhi; ₹43,000

Smoke and Silver | Vintage Aarti Dhunuchis by Ek Dori

This pair of Bengali incense burners, or dhunuchis, makes for a quaint accessory for the home. After the festive season, these can also be used as burners with camphor and coconut husk.

Available on Ekdori.com; ₹3,850

Beauty Sleep | Forest Essentials’ Ojas Glow Beauty Balm

The replenishing night balm is a rich concoction of ingredients drawn from Ayurveda, such as champaka (of the magnolia genus), arjuna bark, (manjistha) madder and fermented moringa oil.

Available at select Forest Essentials outlets; ₹3,800

Moon Shine | Aurus Statement Chaandbali Earrings

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of chaandbali earrings. Crafted in gold, with diamonds, tanzanites, emeralds and pearls, it’s a great accessory for any ethnic ensemble. Available on Aurusjewels.in; ₹2.55 lakh

Green Light | Peeké’s ‘kurta’ and ‘bundi’ jacket set

Crafted in pale green silk and emerald green jacquard, this kurta and bundi set combines modern with traditional aesthetics. The pieces can also be worn as stylish separates. Available at @peeke.in on Instagram, Mumbai; ₹14,000

Graphic Design | ‘Kitchen Floor’ by Jasjyot Singh Hans

From Kulture Shop’s first graphic art launch comes this poetic piece called Kitchen Floor by artist Jasjyot Singh Hans. It was inspired by the Amy Winehouse song, You Know I’m No Good (2006). Available from 7 October at Kultureshop.in; ₹2,800