Source: Chic reusable masks to get your game face on for lockdown 4.0

Embroidered Mask by Limerick

Apart from bright printed masks, the brand offers four-layer masks embroidered with nature-inspired motifs.

Available at Limerick.in; ₹1,500

Made to Heal

Organic Cotton Mask by Upasana

The label is making two kinds of masks: one uses a neem-based dye with detoxifying, anti-allergenic and calming properties and the other is made with fabric interwoven with silver thread for anti-pathogenic, cleansing and energizing qualities.

Available at Upasana.in; ₹100 for a pack of 10

Waste no more

Waste Fabric Mask by Avishi Dayal Kalra

The designer is using waste fabrics from her streetwear label’s past collections to make masks that can help reduce the burden of single-use surgical masks on the environment. Available via Instagram.com/adk_avishidayalkalra; ₹200-250 per mask

Aesthetic protection

Printed Mask by Abhishek Dutta

The designer is making three-layered protection masks in cotton printed with graphic geometric patterns to match his collections.

Available at AbhishekDutta.in; ₹500

Print party

Maskaba Face Mask by Masaba

With quirky and kitschy Indian prints, designer Masaba Gupta’s Maskaba mask offers that much needed splash of colour. It is made of double-layered crepe and is free-size.

Available at HouseofMasaba.com; ₹900

Not just for style

Airific N95 Viral & Pollution Mask by Nirvana Being

With its nanotech filter, the Airific N95 mask keeps out more than 95% of particulate matter and contaminants and 99% of bacteria and viruses. The fabric allows for ventilation.

Available at NirvanaBeing.com; ₹1,195

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated