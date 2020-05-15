Source: Chic reusable masks to get your game face on for lockdown 4.0

Embroidered Mask by Limerick
Apart from bright printed masks, the brand offers four-layer masks embroidered with nature-inspired motifs.
Available at Limerick.in; ₹1,500
Made to Heal
Organic Cotton Mask by Upasana
The label is making two kinds of masks: one uses a neem-based dye with detoxifying, anti-allergenic and calming properties and the other is made with fabric interwoven with silver thread for anti-pathogenic, cleansing and energizing qualities.
Available at Upasana.in; ₹100 for a pack of 10
Waste no more
Waste Fabric Mask by Avishi Dayal Kalra
The designer is using waste fabrics from her streetwear label’s past collections to make masks that can help reduce the burden of single-use surgical masks on the environment. Available via Instagram.com/adk_avishidayalkalra; ₹200-250 per mask
Aesthetic protection
Printed Mask by Abhishek Dutta
The designer is making three-layered protection masks in cotton printed with graphic geometric patterns to match his collections.
Available at AbhishekDutta.in; ₹500
Print party
Maskaba Face Mask by Masaba
With quirky and kitschy Indian prints, designer Masaba Gupta’s Maskaba mask offers that much needed splash of colour. It is made of double-layered crepe and is free-size.
Available at HouseofMasaba.com; ₹900
Not just for style
Airific N95 Viral & Pollution Mask by Nirvana Being
With its nanotech filter, the Airific N95 mask keeps out more than 95% of particulate matter and contaminants and 99% of bacteria and viruses. The fabric allows for ventilation.
Available at NirvanaBeing.com; ₹1,195