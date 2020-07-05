Source: Have fun this monsoon with these gorgeous dive watches

Source: Have fun this monsoon with these gorgeous dive watches1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
From the Rolex Submariner to the Seiko 5, we’ve got you covered
ROLEX SUBMARINER
The Submariner, first introduced in 1954, features the ür-design of all dive watches. A go-to watch for professional divers, this iteration, the 114060, comes without the Sub’s well-known date function. It features a unidirectional bezel and is water resistant up to 300m.
Available at Ethoswatches.com; ₹5,16,200
SEIKO 5
The Seiko 5 is the successor to the extremely popular SKX line. A cross between a dive watch and a casual one, the Seiko 5 is water resistant up to 100m and comes with a unidirectional bezel but without a screw-down crown —unlike the other divers. Great value for money though.
Available at Ethoswatches.com; ₹19,500
PANERAI SUBMERSIBLE
Talk about a military-grade dive watch! Panerai recently unveiled a limited edition Submersible called the EcoPangaea, with just five models. While you can’t get it in India, you can opt for this tough-as-nails black diver that is water resistant up to 300m.
Available at Kapoorwatch.com; ₹14.28 lakh
ORIENT RAY II
Orient is the relatively-unknown maker of some of the best affordable automatic watches out there. The Japanese brand’s Ray II dive watch features an in-house movement and is water resistant up to 200m. The dials come in some funky colours as well.
Available at Orientwatch.in; ₹21,990
OMEGA SEAMASTER GMT
The Omega Seamaster’s origins lie in watches created for the British navy during World War II. The iconic watch got a facelift in 2005 with the Planet Ocean Line. This is the latest iteration of the line, featuring a bi-directional bezel (for the GMT function) and is water resistant up to 600m.
Available at Ethoswatches.com; ₹4.55 lakh
