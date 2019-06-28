Spa rituals for the summer and monsoons

THE WESTIN SOHNA RESORT & SPA, Gurugram

“When we progress through the heat and dryness of the summer months towards monsoons, the acidity in the environment naturally creates aggravation of the vata dosha and accumulation of the pitta dosha (air and fire elements, respectively)," says Chongpi Kom, spa manager at Heavenly Spa by Westin. She recommends the Sandalwood Body Scrub, which starts with a Dead Sea salt scrub using apricot kernel and sandalwood essential oil to revitalize the skin. Sandalwood is imbued with anti-bacterial properties that prevent skin rashes and infections, and cools the skin.

SHANGRI-LA, Bengaluru

In tandem with the first rains, Jazzy Nepram, director of Chi—The Spa at Shangri-la Bengaluru recommends a Royal Thai Compress massage. “Heated herbal poultices made with lemongrass, turmeric, kafir lime, eucalyptus et al are pressed to the body and blended with a rhythmic ‘press and release’ massage sequence," she says. “The heat and herbs increase blood circulation while pressure-point massages help relieve aches, pains and sore muscles." Enhance the treatment with a massage booster containing coconut oil, passion flower, shea butter, lotus flower and probiotics.

METROPOLITAN HOTEL & SPA, Delhi

At the hotel’s neoVeda Spa, natural ingredients form the bedrock for therapies. Try the 30-minute coconut scrub, best suited for dry skin types, which incorporates tender coconut flesh for a heady dose of recuperation from exposure to sun damage.

JW MARRIOTT HOTEL, Bengaluru

Spa manager Hetal Bhanushali recommends the Journey-De-Stress Therapy which combines a hot-stone massage, facial treatment and body wrap.

HYATT REGENCY, Delhi

The neroli and lemon zest sugar scrub is a gentle exfoliant and summer detoxifier. Bonus: An exquisite citrusy fragrance. For humid days, try a sea salt scrub.

THE ROSEATE, pan India

The Lumafirm body treatment, a 120-minute all-in-one ritual, offers three benefits: deeply repairing, smoothening and anti-ageing.





Chi, The Spa at Shangri-la Bengaluru.