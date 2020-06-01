SpaceX-Nasa launch: learn more about the cosmos from home with these apps

While you may not be able to see astronauts Behnken and Hurley from your roof, you can definitely spot the spacecraft they are in as it orbits the earth. The ISS Detector is an easy to use app that lets you know whenever there’s a visible ISS flyby in the skies above your current location. The app comes with a reminder-alert setting that gives you a heads up minutes before the next sighting. All you have to do is follow the compass in the app and spot the ISS as it approaches your line of sight. ISS Detector also specifies the visibility range and duration for every sighting. Available on Android and iOS