Stand out with these updates on the camouflage print

AJIO

Blacks and blues are gradually replacing the traditional greens of camouflage. The glossy thermoplastic polyurethane of this “Drench Coat" offsets its dark tones. Available on Ajio.com; ₹2,799

VALENTINO

For its Pre-Autumn/Winter 2019 menswear collection, the luxury house instilled a modern and sporty approach to camouflage by adding neon accents, such as on this cotton T-shirt made in Italy. The pops of colour lend it a surprising vibrancy. Available on Harrods.com; ₹28,947

JUNYA WATANABE

This whimsical, hybridized shirt by the Japanese designer made in collaboration with British army surplus label ArkAir has a panelled front in camouflage print. Available on MatchesFashion.com; £235 (around ₹20,185)

BURBERRY

Last August, the British brand unveiled its new monogram print—an interwoven “TB"—as homage to its founder, Thomas Burberry. This lightweight satin and twill jacket for women incorporates the unique detail in tonal green and beige. Available on Net-A-Porter.com; $965.57 (around ₹66,625)





PAUL SMITH

When you look closely at this wallet crafted from cross-grain leather, you can see pin-up-like silhouettes of women in camouflage greens— quite a cheeky design detail. Available on Mr.Porter.com; £189.44 (around ₹16,250)