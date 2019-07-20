Starry, starry white

Shimmering in the night sky, the crater-laden face of the moon has inspired artists, philosophers, scientists and authors. Once in a while, its influence also extends to fashion. The moon landing in 1969 made its way into the futuristic designs of Paco Rabanne, Pierre Cardin and André Courrèges. Since then, lunar and astral motifs have become common in fashion, from haute couture to moon-shaped stackable jewellery. Drawing inspiration from the colour and textures of the moon, Lounge curates an array of couture and prêt ensembles, one-of-a-kind accessories, and even adds a hint of iridescence for your make-up kit.

ON YOUR FEET

﻿





﻿Perhaps not to the moon, but a great pair of shoes can take you places. Like this understated pair from JADE by Monica and Karishma’s debut accessories collection. Available at the flagship store in Mumbai; ₹21,000

ON THE SURFACE

Designer Amit Aggarwal creates red-carpet ready ensembles blending traditional textiles with metallic strips and industrial cording. Available at the brand’s flagship store in Delhi; price on request

CARRY THE MOONLIGHT

﻿

﻿

Embroidered with Japanese pearls, this Lovetobag number lights up a mundane ensemble. Much like moonlight. Lovetobag.com; ₹8,500

HEAVENLY CREATURES

﻿





Dutch designer Iris van Herpen is the maestra of wearable art. For her Haute Couture Fall 2019/20 collection, Herpen created luminous ensembles that made the models look like celestial beings. Irisvanherpen.com; prices on request

HIGHLIGHTER HUE

﻿





How to achieve a moonlit glow with make-up? Try a silvery shade with multi-coloured undertones—pick a multitasker like the M.A.C Galactic Glitter pigment in Iridescent White. Nykaa.com; ₹2,150

PEARLY WHITES

﻿





A pair of round cufflinks with mother-of-pearl faces like this Turnbull & Asser number is the closest you will get to wearing the moon on your sleeves. Mrporter.com; £243 (around ₹20,800)

LUMINOUS ORB

This Lauren x Khoo ring is a representation of the moon crafted from a single pearl and a rhodium-plated gold band. Modaoperandi.com; $2,600 (around ₹1.78 lakh).

GOLDEN CRESCENT

﻿





These crystal earrings designed by Isabel Marant stand out from other lunar-inspired jewels with their stacked placement of the crescent. Netaporter.com; $369.

WHITE LIGHT

﻿

﻿

Claire Waight Keller, creative director of Givenchy, adds depth to this pristine white ensemble with delicate details. Givenchy.com; price on request