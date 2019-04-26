Sun-soaked cinema

The Talented Mr Ripley (1999) Where: Southern Italy

Patricia Highsmith’s immortal conman, Tom Ripley, is seduced by the lush life, with dangerous consequences. The film was shot in the coastal town of Positano and on the islands of Ischia and Procida.

Summer with Monika

Summer with Monika (1953) Where: Sadelöga, Stockholm archipelago

The wild beauty of the Swedish archipelago is the perfect setting for Ingmar Bergman’s charged romance, starring the indelible Harriet Andersson.

Burnt by the Sun

Burnt by the Sun (1994) Where: Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Russian cinema is mostly associated with winter, but the sensual, lazy summer scenes of this 1994 film, set during the Great Purge of the 1930s, are a warm exception.

Le Bonheur

Le Bonheur (1965) Where: Île-de-France

Summer revels hide tense undercurrents. Agnès Varda filmed the languid, eye-popping countryside scenes for her subversive 1965 film in Île-de-France.

Before midnight

Before midnight (2013) Where: Peloponnese, Greece

Smartly set against the ageless beauty of the Mediterranean, the ravages of time imperil a relationship in the third part of Richard Linklater’s Before Trilogy

Roman Holiday

Roman Holiday (1953) Where: Rome, Italy

A perennial favourite, but who can resist a gelato on the Spanish Steps?

Our little sister

Our little sister (2015) Where: Kamakura, Japan

Hirokazu Kore-eda shot his gentle family drama in the coastal Japanese town of Kamakura. The summer scenes are captivating, especially the ride under the cherry blossoms.