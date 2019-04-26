Sun-soaked cinema

Sun-soaked cinema1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2019, 09:42 AM IST
- Films with eye-catching summer destinations have always tempted viewers
- From Summer with Monika to The Talented Mr Ripley, plan your cinematic vacation
The Talented Mr Ripley (1999) Where: Southern Italy
Patricia Highsmith’s immortal conman, Tom Ripley, is seduced by the lush life, with dangerous consequences. The film was shot in the coastal town of Positano and on the islands of Ischia and Procida.
Summer with Monika (1953) Where: Sadelöga, Stockholm archipelago
The wild beauty of the Swedish archipelago is the perfect setting for Ingmar Bergman’s charged romance, starring the indelible Harriet Andersson.
Burnt by the Sun (1994) Where: Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Russian cinema is mostly associated with winter, but the sensual, lazy summer scenes of this 1994 film, set during the Great Purge of the 1930s, are a warm exception.
Le Bonheur (1965) Where: Île-de-France
Summer revels hide tense undercurrents. Agnès Varda filmed the languid, eye-popping countryside scenes for her subversive 1965 film in Île-de-France.
Before midnight (2013) Where: Peloponnese, Greece
Smartly set against the ageless beauty of the Mediterranean, the ravages of time imperil a relationship in the third part of Richard Linklater’s Before Trilogy
Roman Holiday (1953) Where: Rome, Italy
A perennial favourite, but who can resist a gelato on the Spanish Steps?
Our little sister (2015) Where: Kamakura, Japan
Hirokazu Kore-eda shot his gentle family drama in the coastal Japanese town of Kamakura. The summer scenes are captivating, especially the ride under the cherry blossoms.