Swap leather for ‘khesh’ accessories

A week before the lockdown was announced, I found myself in the sparkling new workshop-cum-office of Beej founder Arundhati Kumar in Mumbai. It’s one of the newest eco-conscious labels, which crafts totes, hobos and satchels with natural materials, such as cork sourced from Portugal, Piñatex procured from Spain and khesh from Santiniketan in West Bengal. The label, positioned for the premium sustainable accessories market, was launched in January.