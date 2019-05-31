Swedish cool comes to Mumbai

From popularizing less-is-more designs to launching new buzzwords like mysa (cosy) and lagom (right amount), Sweden offers a wealth of trendsetting ideas to the world. But Swedish style surely is more than just cool contemporary minimalism, says Ulrika Sundberg, consul general of Sweden to Mumbai. Sundberg and the consulate general are hoping to offer a curated glimpse of the nation’s multifarious creative industries with Swedish Style Mumbai!, a two-day lifestyle event that has been previously organized in cities like New York and Tokyo.

Conceptualized in collaboration with Claes and Christina Britton of Stockholm-based communication agency BrittonBritton, the event will showcase familiar names like Ikea, Volvo and H&M along with other brands from the Scandinavian nation. Expect to see fashion brands like Eytys, Our Legacy and House of Dagmar; electric motorcycle brand Cake; and Airinum, a health accessories start-up.

“The meeting of two cultures: Swedish minimalism contextualized in the vibrant and dynamic city of Mumbai, was an interesting contrast that drew us to the project," says Max Schiller, creative director of Eytys, which will showcase its work-wear and key looks for Spring/Summer 2019. Richardos Klarén, CEO of cult Swedish brand Our Legacy, is excited about exploring a new market as well. “We are showing the full brand offering across men’s and women’s collections, including accessories and footwear," he says. “We are known for applying custom-developed fabrics on signature shapes based on reworked yet recognizable silhouettes, and that is what we want the Indian market to see and feel."

The two-day event will also showcase the work of artists, photographers and architects from Sweden. There will be a series of panel discussions on subjects like women in design, smart living and sustainability.

Swedish Style Mumbai! will be held on 5-6 June at Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

Footwear from Eytys.