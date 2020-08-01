Swipe right on these shows for more dating drama

You wouldn’t know if you didn’t go looking but this Japanese show has acquired a bit of a cult following since it first premiered on Japanese television in 2012 (it subsequently became a Netflix original). If Seinfeld is the “show about nothing", Terrace House is a show where nothing much happens as the residents of the eponymous Terrace House, six strangers who meet on set and start living in the house, just go about their ordinary lives. There’s none of the manufactured hi-jinks of American reality shows and very little drama and confrontation; instead, the show is imbued with a sense of friendship and solidarity. All that, however, came crashing down earlier this year with the suicide of Hana Kimura, a pro-wrestler who had joined the cast of the show for its latest season, titled Tokyo 2019-2020. Kimura had faced a social media backlash when she joined and this intensified after she had an argument with a housemate. The show is currently on hiatus, and the creators have not announced if they will air the rest of the season. A pity, because this is one show that seemed to have passed the Turing test of self-awareness and would often invoke a sense of irony about the time-honoured manipulation of reality TV.