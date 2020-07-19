Tarun Tahiliani's incredible lightness of being

I have always wanted comfort. We have some warped notions about what is heaviness and ‘royale’. No rajwada dresses in a way that they can’t move. In fact they are so elegant and refined. If someone wears a necklace down to their waist, to me, that is 'nouveau', simply showing off. In this collection, we wanted lightness and effervescence. Clothing must help you embrace this new way of life and not hinder it. That’s my philosophy. Someone else can have a different one, and that’s okay. If you are a bride, you will make the effort to shop. But there will only be 50 people at the gathering if you follow the law and be sensible. Earlier, you might have worn a big glittering thing to a thousand-people gathering in a stadium. But you will look mad wearing that in front of 50 people in a home setting. Today, you might choose a beautiful chikankari lehenga instead. And I can tell you a lot of brides—educated smart girls—just want to be themselves. 'Pieces of You' is all about that—the basis of being stylish is not that you can wear 100 different looks. Rather, it is about taking something and making it your own, about letting your personality shine.