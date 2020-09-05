Teachers’s Day I Online classes need not be a pain in the back

Get some exercise: Given that a job, which was physically active earlier, has now become sedentary, make sure to get some exercise. According to Navita, senior neuro physiotherapist at Atmantan Wellness Centre, there are some easy exercises that one can do on one’s own. “After every 30-40 minutes, get up, move around and stretch," she suggests. While sitting on the chair, raise the leg up and pull your foot towards you. This offers great circulation to the calf and gives a good stretch. “Follow a 90-90 rule while sitting. The buttocks should touch the back of the chair and the hip, knee and ankle should be aligned. If the leg is hanging, keep something underneath. This way you won’t slouch forward or backward," she says. Now extend your hand and maintain a one-arm distance from the screen. The middle of the screen should be at eye-level. “Without bending or shifting your body, turn to one side, hold yourself for 10-15 seconds. One or two repetitions of this exercise will feel really good and improve circulation," she adds.