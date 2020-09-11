The art season is here and raring to go

Her work is part of a virtual exhibition, The Future Is Not Fixed, organized by two Delhi-based galleries, Nature Morte and Vadehra Art Gallery. The title of the show, featuring 24 artists like Dodiya, Bharti Kher, Dhruvi Acharya, Gigi Scaria and Jitish Kallat, mirrors the nebulous times we live in. “None of us ever had a fix on the future but we liked the illusion that we did. But now even that illusion has come crashing down," says Arjun Sahwney, the curator. “Everyone is mulling over this at different levels." As he wondered how this period would be documented by the visual arts, the galleries approached him separately for a show on these lines. “When they realized both had a similar idea, they volunteered to collaborate on a single show in which the artists illustrate these thoughts and feelings," he adds. Every work on display is accompanied by an artist’s note on their interpretation of this period.