The best camera is in your pocket

According to the CMR Mobile Industry Consumer Insight Survey released in March, Indian smartphone customers not only look for overall product quality but at after-sales service reputation before picking a device. One particularly interesting nugget in the survey—conducted in eight Indian cities in February, covering users in the 15-20 age group—is that 89% of customers assess camera specifications before purchasing a phone. The camera has clearly become a deal-breaker. Here’s a look at four recent smartphones that are giving conventional cameras a run for their money.

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro’s camera was in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. The zoom feature in the phone is so good that many critics believed it could be used for snooping or malicious purposes. That apart, the P30 Pro camera is the best you can get right now. The phone’s Leica Quad camera comes with a SuperZoom lens, a 40 MP Super Sensing Camera, a 20 MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and a time of flight sensor that uses infrared light to determine depth information for more detailed photographs.





Google Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3 XL is still one of the best smartphone cameras, not far behind the P30 Pro. Its rear side has a 12.2 MP dual-pixel camera with autofocus and optical, electronic image stabilization. In the front, you will find an ultra-wide selfie camera which, simply put, lets you fit in more people in your selfie. The skin tones are realistic too. With features like Night Sight, Top Shot and a killer Portrait mode, you will be able to customize and click pictures more easily.

iPhone XS Max

The XS Max features a dual-camera system that uses sensors, algorithms and processors to produce some incredible pictures. The camera comes with a smart HDR feature that lends greater detail to images. The depth control feature—it allows you to adjust the depth of field in a portrait image—Max gives greater control to the user. Moreover, the Portrait Lighting feature lets you try different lighting effects to capture an image.





Samsung Galaxy S10+

This flagship device comes with a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP wide-angle camera and a 16 MP ultra-wide camera on the back, and a 10 MP selfie camera, plus an 8 MP RGB camera, in the front. The multi-lens rear camera set-up lets you fit in more into every picture you click, while the wide-angle and telephoto lens let you shoot with 2x optical zoom. The front camera even lets you capture 4K UHD recording.