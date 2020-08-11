The best film and TV reunions during lockdown

In a season of reunions, actor Josh Gad has been doing a reunion series. Reunited Apart has brought together the creators and cast members of The Goonies, Back to the Future and Ghostbusters. The most expansive one, though, was the Lord of the Rings reunion, which keeps adding people until there are 17 on screen. Most of the principals turn up: Peter Jackson, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Bean. Gandalf, unsurprisingly, has the best timing; after Mortensen tells a story about John Rhys-Davies and the recliner that would travel with him, Ian McKellen says, “That’s a wonderful name for Orlando—Easy Boy Recliner."