The big Himalayan earthquake is coming

Researcher and scholar Padmini Ray Murray was conducting a workshop on archiving for the Nepal Picture Library in Patan in the Kathmandu valley. “We were in an old building that’s part of the library, on the second floor," she says. Suddenly, the ground lurched. “Then there was another big lurch, and it kept happening. And the building began to kind of crumble around us. Cracks started to appear on the walls." Her local Nepali audience ducked under tables, so did she. “All around me people were praying and crying." Then there was a pause in the earthquake’s pulse. “We were told to just run," Murray says. “We ran down those two floors and thankfully we were next to a tennis court. So we ran out into that space." The earthquake continued for a few more minutes, and then came the aftershocks. That evening, Murray walked back to her hotel to get her luggage. She had been told that the hotel was too unsafe to sleep in, and that everyone would sleep in the parking lot of the library guest house. Walking down her favourite route through the old quarter of the city, she kept noticing disappearances. Buildings that had existed that morning, no longer did. A shrine she had passed every day, gone. They were so reduced to rubble that they seemed atomized, vanished. “Like a human being burnt to ashes," she says.