The book that got me through the lockdown

With new anxieties and concerns, the lockdown hasn’t been very conducive to reading. The book that I am reading on a slow-burn is Shubhangi Swarup’s Latitudes Of Longing—something I had saved up for a “free window of time", which is a mythical concept. The book demands a suspension of disbelief. I find it right for these times not as a form of escapism but as evidence that other realities, and other worlds, are possible. —Anindita Ghose