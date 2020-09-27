The Casteless Collective’s brand of musical activism

While the themes are serious, the lyrics are conversational, tinged with humour. And the forms of music are varied, featuring just about every genre that “comes from a place of aggression and anarchy". The group has rappers, rock musicians and gaana singers. At the heart of the band’s style is the gaana genre, originally fatalistic songs sung during funerals in Tamil Nadu. In previous interviews, the members have mentioned that gaana was never really meant to be sung on stage but the band has used it to highlight caste and class issues. “The genre has several left- leaning and Ambedkarite songs," says Tenma, who, like most of the band members, chooses to use only his first name. But they also borrowed from the Black Arts Movement, and the politics of equality, to express “all the pain that we have assimilated over the years". They also use variations of the parai drum, which are associated with mourning.