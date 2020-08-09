The Class by Taryn Toomey: Exercise meets emotional release

The workout has variations suited to different people (there’s one for caregivers dealing with the covid-19 pandemic, for instance), spanning 25-75 minutes. Each session is designed primarily around combination of cardio, Pilates, breathing exercises and, most of all, yelling. Toomey advocates releasing mental stress by giving it vigorous physical expression (think jumping jacks and squats)—“flush out emotions from the cells in the body," as she puts it. She is also a big believer in release through expressive grunts. You are encouraged to let go, scream all you want. It’s all part of the therapy. It’s a tactic to force you to conquer all the resistance built into your body and mind by your external environment. Move a muscle, shake a leg, maybe even cry a little.