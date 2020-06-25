Though fairness creams and other “skin lightening products" are sold by consumer goods companies mainly in Asian and Middle Eastern markets, the news that American multinational Johnson & Johnson will stop selling these products (under its Clean & Clear and Neutrogena brands) in India and the Middle East trended around the world. The American media, especially, was all over it—from The New York Times to The Cut—either reporting the development or having a take on it. Already, there are calls for Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to stop production of its blockbuster Fair & Lovely cream.

The fairness creams market in India is estimated to be worth nearly ₹5,000 crore—since most industry reports only take into account “fairness creams & bleach" as a category, it is not immediately apparent what the total size of the market would be if one includes other fairness products like face washes and face masks.

Fair & Lovely is the undisputed market leader, with a nearly 70% share and a loyal consumer base, so HUL is unlikely to pull the plug on it anytime soon. For Johnson & Johnson, however, the “clear fairness" range that came under fire is a minor category— and it was perhaps easier and more expedient to jettison it.

Some branding and marketing experts think the campaign against fairness creams is a case of misplaced anger. “Instead of going after bad communication, people are going after the product. The product exists because people want that choice. If, as a dark-skinned south Indian woman, I want to lighten my skin tone, how is it anybody’s business?" says marketing strategy consultant Rama Bijapurkar, author of We Are Like That Only: Understanding The Logic Of Consumer India (Penguin, 2007) and A Never-Before World: Tracking The Evolution Of Consumer India (Penguin, 2013). “Cosmetic ads tell me I won’t be attractive unless I paint my face, gyms and slimming products tell me I need to be thin otherwise I am lazy, so why target fairness products alone? I don’t see what the selective outrage is about," she says.

In recent years, activism around fairness products in India, such as actor Nandita Das’ Dark Is Beautiful campaign, has pushed brands like Fair & Lovely to tweak their marketing and advertising: Recent ads no longer show young women (who have been visibly made-up to look darker in the “before" pictures) achieving success only when their skin tone becomes several shades lighter. Instead, they harp on words like nikhaar (glow) and the products’ “anti-pollution", “oil-control" properties, while other brands use “dark spot removal" as a popular euphemism. Fair & Lovely also recently launched its own BB cream, sold as a “fairness cream that gives a make-up finish". Although the products are still tagged with the “fairness" label, that label has gone into the small print, and the messaging admittedly isn’t as egregious any more.

“The context of Johnson & Johnson’s decision could be the Black Lives Matter movement. The context of the discussion (about fairness products) here is not the same. Can you give customers the courtesy of choice?" asks Bijapurkar.

It can, however, be argued that there’s precious little choice involved in a culture where fair skin is sold as a desirable attribute to every little girl. As feminist writer Naomi Wolf says, “The beauty myth is always actually prescribing behaviour and not appearance."

