The complicated politics of fairness products in India

Some branding and marketing experts think the campaign against fairness creams is a case of misplaced anger. “Instead of going after bad communication, people are going after the product. The product exists because people want that choice. If, as a dark-skinned south Indian woman, I want to lighten my skin tone, how is it anybody’s business?" says marketing strategy consultant Rama Bijapurkar, author of We Are Like That Only: Understanding The Logic Of Consumer India (Penguin, 2007) and A Never-Before World: Tracking The Evolution Of Consumer India (Penguin, 2013). “Cosmetic ads tell me I won’t be attractive unless I paint my face, gyms and slimming products tell me I need to be thin otherwise I am lazy, so why target fairness products alone? I don’t see what the selective outrage is about," she says.