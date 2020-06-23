The curious case of 'humanitarian grounds' in Safoora's bail order

“If you see the lower court order, bail was denied because the court said there was an embargo on it from granting bail due to section 43D(5) of Uapa. So the HC would have actually gone into the correctness of it. The state conceded humanitarian grounds because, in my opinion, they didn’t want an order on merits as it would have weakened their cases against other riot accused. So this was a strategic move in my view," says Sinha.