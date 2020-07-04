The fitness mantra of Sohrab Khushrushahi

“It’s not about how many burpees or push-ups you do. Fitness is the ability to move, to do things you want to do without second-guessing," says Khushrushahi, whose team includes five coaches. “I got my first recognition in 2019 when I won Vogue’s award for fitness person of the year," he recalls when asked about his career turning point. “I had never won an award in life. That’s when I felt I may be in the right space. Made me feel confident about what I was doing."