The grand design of the Western Ghats

The naturalists wanted to document, with photographs, majestic ancient trees for a rainforest restoration programme. But the dense jungle of the Ghats made it impossible to capture the entire height of 140ft-tall trees, like theCullenia exarillata andElaeocarpus tuberculatus, in one camera frame. When photography failed, painting took over and Rao stepped in. “I observed and sketched the trees on location. Even in person, you can often only see the buttress of the tree. If you climb further up the hill, only the tree’s crown appears above the thick forest canopy. The intervening portion of the tree is often shrouded in greenery. With illustrations, you can study the buttress and the crown separately and then stitch them together, while recreating the middle portion with the expertise of scientists," she explains. These illustrations, along with luminous drawings of the trees’ fruit, flowers, seeds and leaves, were compiled in a book titled Pillars Of Life: Magnificent Trees Of The Western Ghats (2018). She adds, “It also contains some sketches by another artist, Sartaj Ghuman, of trees coexisting beautifully with humans."