The India-China Game of Thrones

The latest face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley may be one of the worst in nearly 60 years but tension between the neighbours has simmered for decades. Their historical rivalry over border control is complicated by the presence of other stakeholders—primarily Pakistan, Nepal and the US—and it isn’t likely to be resolved soon. To make sense of this fractious past and its impact on the volatile present, we picked five books that look at India-China relations from diverse perspectives.