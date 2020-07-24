The Indian climate change heroes you should know about

Reading what Arthur, who studies the effects of climate change on coral reefs, has to say about the way governments fail to grasp the seriousness of the crisis, made me think of a time when I too was unaware of climate change except as a distant irritant on the horizon. However, it doesn’t take much to educate yourself on the greatest existential crisis in human history. And a book like this is as good a place as any to begin. I would imagine that it’s aimed at teenagers, given the sophisticated way the writers treat their subjects. And it has loads of information that would be equally important for any adult.