The kids are not all right

Schools also need to step up. Instead of focusing on the curriculum or piling the child with worksheets, they must create time for conversation—circle times, which allow a child to share with friends and teachers. Delhi-based Chetali Chhabra, a development professional, has seen the impact of clear communication by the school on her four-and-a-half-year-old son. “They explained about the infection clearly, the impact of handwashing and the need to sanitize, even before the lockdown. Once schools shut, I thought of having a conversation with him about the safety measures but he already had all the information from school. However, over the past few months, we too have been constantly having a dialogue with him and that acts as a coping mechanism," she says. Dehury too has opted for the affirmative dialogue route. So when they celebrated her elder son’s birthday in May without a fancy cake, party or new clothes, he didn’t fuss. He took it in his stride.