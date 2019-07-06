The many lives of Raavan

What would it take to live with a capacity for incredible evil? Primarily, making peace with it. Raavan, the protagonist of Amish’s new book Raavan: Enemy Of Aryavarta (Book III of the Ram Chandra series), nurtures an innate curiosity for death and torment. He may be capable of producing fine art, complex music, soulful poetry, even the obsessive possessiveness that passes for love in the times of Kabir Singh-Arjun Reddy, but at his core is an unmitigated propensity for darkness. A pirate trader cast out by a supremacist sage of a father into a community of the congenitally deformed, Raavan is offered plenty of justification but little by way of absolution. Pragmatism, as he tells brother Kumbhakarna, lies in embracing one’s true self.

Raavan thus remains locked in his megalomaniac trajectory. In Valmiki’s Ramayan, considered the mula Ramayan or the received source text, Raavan is described as “strange, with ten heads, terrible yet good-looking pair of red eyes, brilliant sharp enormous teeth and protruding lips, like a daring demon endowed with extraordinary vigour, shining brightly like the Mount Mandara infested with a variety of snakes". Amish’s man is no such thing. He is a mere boy born with a burn in his belly.

As Bibek Debroy describes it in his 2018 translation of the Valmiki Ramayan, there is only space for one perspective in the original exploratory text: Ram’s. This meant that anyone unsatisfied with that version could write their own. Amish, the grandson of a Sanskrit scholar and pandit from Varanasi, follows a rich tradition in recasting Raavan. In Dasaratha-Jataka, for instance, Raavan is Sita’s brother. In the Adbhut Ramayana, he is her father. In both Valmiki’s and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, his backstory affords him intelligence, Brahminical roots, patience for penance, mastery over the 10 senses. Yet, all his perceived virtues are only ever exercised for self-aggrandizement.

In several tribal versions, Sita becomes the mother goddess who kills him. In Acharya Chatursen Shastri’s 1951 classic Vayam Rakshamah, Raavan rises as the anti-Aryan unifier and protector in a movement that drives the marginalized people southwards. A counter-colonizer, he forms a society that escapes the moral confines of an increasingly regressive north. There are Laotian, Javanese and Burmese versions too. Yet, all these, like a Netflix interactive show, raise the illusion that the ending could have been different when, in fact, it was always fixed. So Amish’s “villain" embodies an evil without reprieve.

Villain is a loaded word, Amish points out. “In Sanskrit, the term for villain is khalnayak. But khalnayak lacks the moral debasement that a villain has. Nayak is someone who moves the story forward. The khalnayak is merely one who does so in a doubtful direction," he says in an interview. Men with the potential for greatness have an impact on millions, he adds, so how they choose to become who they become matters. His Raavan is a master strategist who follows a logical trajectory, from being the outcast son of a sage to seizing power in Lanka. Raavan couldn’t be anything but. Though Amish offers the illusion of a few exits—would the evil of Raavan have been contained by a more inclusive father, a fulfilled love, in a less orthodox society?—he also decisively cuts them off.

If Raavan’s story is thus locked in, what purpose do the multiple narratives serve? It is the Indian way, Amish says, to learn from, not merely judge, the negative. It is why in the end Ram sends Lakshman to learn from a dying Raavan, who, even in his death throes, won’t give away his wisdom until the arrogant Aryan prince prostrates before him. “If at all it is possible to look upon a super villain with nuance, our works from Valmiki to Vyas to Kalidas teach us to do so without prejudice," Amish says.

The reclining idol of Raavan at the Ravan village temple in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh.

*****

This is also what makes it possible for Raavan to be reincarnated in the living practice of devotion as protective patriarch and favoured son-in-law. Both Mandsaur in the Malwa district and Ravan in Nateran tehsil in Madhya Pradesh claim to be the town of origin of his wife, Mandodari.

Ravan village is tucked away in a winding by-lane off NH19. Stickers of “Jai Lankesh" appear on passing motorcycles as you approach it. When I visited it in the afternoon before the general election, the road was blockaded by the police. The head priest of the village, Naresh Maharaj, says former minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj had visited once, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thrice, and the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to drop by in his day. All those who want to build a Ram temple must first seek the blessings of Raavan at the village temple.

Kanyakubja Brahmins offer the first printed wedding card at the temple before a wedding in the family. If you don’t offer propitiation, says Naresh Maharaj, you will know that Raavan is angry because the flames in your kitchen or altar won’t carry heat. Nothing will cook and the flame will not burn your finger. Raavan, true to form, rules by fear.

Mandsaur features a 10-headed, 35ft statue of the king and claims to have been the venue of the royal wedding.

In Amish’s text, the marriage is cast as a marriage into the enemy community to establish supremacy. It is irrelevant which myth acquires supremacy. It is important that a multifaceted Raavan, between Machiavellian strategist and fond protector, exists simultaneously. Amish says he was most moved by his character while writing the conversation where Raavan tells a woman he loves: “You don’t know me, I am a monster." As he comes to terms with his darkness, the reader too arrives at the knowledge that inside every man lives a monster.

“This monster inside is what puts fire in our belly. Makes us formidable, driven, efficient. Makes us the kind who won’t stop till we succeed. People who are supremely efficient aren’t working for money, they just don’t know any other way. People without the monster inside are not capable of making the sacrifices required for success. What separates the capable man from the great man is whether the monster controls him or he controls the monster," Amish says.

‘Jatayu Vadham’, a painting by Raja Ravi Varma.

*****

At the far end of the pond in front of the temple in Ravan is what villagers believe to be the ornate hilt of a stone sword. They claim it goes down 20ft and cannot be moved. It leaves behind one of the most curious legacies of Raavan here, the fearsome turned into the mundane like a magician turning a lion into a whimpering mouse in the cold light of reality. Villagers believe the sword of Raavan turns the clay into a soapy shampoo that keeps their hair black.

People believe that Raavan protected their village from the Tretayug demon, Mai, who lived in a cave on a hill in the distance and demanded human sacrifice. Raavan defeated him in a spectacular aerial battle and stuck his sword in the pond to establish his protection of the village. In the temple he asked the villagers to build, he lies on the floor and is not raised on to a plinth. He remains an anti-Aryan worshipped by ritualistic Brahmins.

Naresh Maharaj whispers in the sanctum, as though afraid of being heard, “Here, Raavan is alive. Where idols are installed, they represent the deity. Here, it is the deity himself." To install an idol will awaken the vanquished demon, legend goes. Every morning and evening, oil, coconut and incense are offered and a Raavan aarati is sung. On special occasions, the Akhand Ramayan is also sung. On new-moon and full-moon nights, Ramkathas are told. Only on Dussehra, the day Raavan was killed, do the village and temple go dark.

This is the paradox of Raavan worship, points out village headman Ganesh Ram Tiwari. Where Raavan is worshipped, Ram must also be worshipped, and vice versa. “There is no Ram without Raavan," he says. The version of Raavan’s abduction of Sita adopted by the village is the one outlined in the Adbhut Ramayana. In it Sita, the embodiment of nature, is his daughter, supposedly born to Mandodari and left in a field, where she is found and adopted by Janaka as a fruit of the earth. The village of Ravan thus becomes even more significant because this is where Sita is believed to have originated.

These are narrative strains that Amish, as the author of the Shiva Trilogy, won’t entertain. His Raavan is buffeted by his desires. “My books are written from the view of the plausible. So what plausibly and rationally drives Raavan to kidnap Sita? What is it that he learns as a consequence? How can he improve?" Religion teaches us that if a man has mastery, has intelligence, has devotion, he will inevitably be a good man. Raavan tries to answer why this may not be true.

In the end, even evil is equipped with awareness, as darkness is surely aware of light. “There is an inevitable byproduct of any path we choose. With devotion comes hatred. With knowledge comes ego. With action comes judgement," Amish says. These comprise Raavan’s hubris. Without knowing them, there is no path to Ram.

In the book, Kumbhakarna, Raavan’s brother and partner, submitting to Lord Jagannath at Puri, utters a pithy prayer: Witness me, my lord.

We are each, good or evil or somewhere in shades between, called upon to bear witness to our own undoing, as well as that of others.

Gayatri Jayaraman is a Mumbai-based writer and author.