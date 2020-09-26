The mundu goes mod

Traditionally, the mundu or veshti is an unstitched 4.5m cotton or silk wrap, and is usually plain white or cream in colour except for the borders or selvedges, which could be in a particular colour or even in pure gold zari, known as kasavu. Now, designers are taking these age-old garments, worn by men and women across many regions in India, into more fashionable and functional territory with the use of belted fasteners, elasticated waistbands, pockets, pre-stitched drapes and pleats, as well as cool prints and colours.