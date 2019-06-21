The murder of the good-length ball

At what point does a sport turn into a conspiracy?

I have been watching the World Cup with my elder sister, who connects with her former favourite sport only for the grandest stage of them all. When I was explaining to her that the current format of the tournament, implemented for the first time since 1992, was chosen so as to maximize the number of matches the men in blue play for financial reasons, she labelled me a typical conspiracy theorist. I had neither time nor inclination to probe further as India’s match with South Africa proceeded. In the battle between bat and ball, however, another conspiracy seemed to be playing out, as it has been for some time now in limited-overs cricket.

This conspiracy is against the bowlers, especially seamers. It is against their stock delivery: the “good-length" ball, which has all but disappeared from limited-overs cricket since the last World Cup. According to data analysed by the Cricinfo website from the opening days of the World Cup, batsmen have been unfazed by length balls four out of five times. An 11 June report on online news website Scroll.in confirms that teams have taken 33 length balls to prise a wicket, compared to just 21 short balls, while runs have become so frequent that the graphics for this World Cup split the data filed formerly under “good length" into “length" and “in the slot", indicating that neither is “good" for the bowler any more.

The “good-length" delivery, much like the concept of “good" itself, is notoriously difficult to define. Depending upon the pitch, conditions and batsman, the definition varies, the only constant being that it puts the batsman in two minds about whether to play on the front foot or back foot. This length is supposed to give the ball enough time and distance from the batsman to move around in the air or off the seam, while not giving the batsman enough time to change his mind or his stroke. Indecision is a batsman’s greatest foe, and when this doubt is taken out of the equation, the “good length" ceases to exist.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and England’s Jofra Archer, two pacemen who are doing their bit to keep the good-length ball alive in this World Cup.

A contest like that between Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah, or Rohit Sharma and Kagiso Rabada, lives and dies because of this mythical “good length", which is the ground for an equal battle. Increasingly, however, this battle is being reduced to a handful of overs.

The white ball ceases to swing or seam after the first 5-10 overs, and with two new balls employed from either end, neither ever gets old enough to reverse swing. Add to that the benign pitches, stripped of grass and drained of moisture underneath, and the bowler is essentially stripped of all his psychic weapons well ahead of the 50-over fight. The batsman, mindful of the ball’s and format’s limitations, remains one step ahead of the bowler in a game ostensibly about the equal contest of bat and ball.

These developments are only as accidental as the format of the present World Cup; in fact, they have emerged, as it were, from identical concerns over revenue and entertainment as the format. The Indian Premier League (IPL) and other Twenty20 juggernauts have forced seismic changes in cricket, and now their effects are plain to see. The batsman is the star of the T20 run-fests and the darling of viewers; he has been elevated in stature at the cost of the bowlers because he brings in the crowd, the entertainment, the money.

However, as the World Cup shows, the bowlers are finding new ways to survive, sometimes at the cost of their self-respect. The short-ball, the slower bouncer, the yorker wide outside off-stump—they have all emerged as alternative options for the pacers to save their skins, along with the myriad variations of the slower ball. Teams like the hosts England, Australia or West Indies have packed their sides with tall back-of-length fast bowlers who bowl plenty of variations, and more wickets have fallen this World Cup to these options than good-length deliveries. As the number of runs scored continues to increase, teams have been forced to find new ways of staying in the game, even in England, and they have chosen to chase higher and higher scores rather than attempt to stem the bleeding in the bowling department.

That is not to say the batsmen have necessarily benefited from these developments. You lose strengths you do not practise, and the stacking of all odds in their favour has made them complacent and often incompetent against the fast bowlers’ traditional weapons. On the off-day when the wicket has some life for bowlers, especially in the early stages, we see top-order collapses like we have in this World Cup or in contemporary Test matches where all teams struggle to bat against good-length deliveries.

We see collapses like Sri Lanka’s against New Zealand in their opening game of the World Cup, when the Kiwis dismissed the entire Lankan top-order from a good length for a mere 50 runs. Similar struggles are routine in tests, where over 40% of deliveries bowled are length deliveries, and they average only 22 runs per wicket, much less than the corresponding figures for any other length

Furthermore, we see the coddled mindset of batsmen reflected in the Lankan team captain, who expressed hope for a “good" and “high-scoring" wicket after being exposed by New Zealand’s quick bowlers on a rare day when the pitch assisted the bowlers. The Lankan captain did not accept the conditions his team got, but reverted instead to the well-known conspiracy against the bowlers, including his own.

Speaking after the England-Pakistan series immediately preceding the World Cup, commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle suggested it could become a “my-bat-better-than-your-bat" event. Fortunately, for now, his worst fears have not quite been realized, but, before it is too late, the game must wake up to the fact that it takes both bat and ball to play good cricket.

Binit Priyaranjan is a freelance journalist, short-story writer and poet.